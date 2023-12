IT IS UNWISE TO DISPLEASE COMRADE XI: Missing Chinese Foreign Minister Died by Suicide or Torture. “The report, based on interviews by Politico Europe with unnamed sources who have access to top Chinese officials, spotlights what Politico says was a campaign to dislodge allegedly disloyal officials by Chinese President Xi Jinping — one with echoes of the sweeping purges carried out by Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin.”

That’s old school.