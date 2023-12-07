HOW IT STARTED: CAIR Congratulates President-Elect Joe Biden, Vows to Hold Biden Administration Accountable on Muslim Inclusion, Civil Rights, Racial Equality and Just Foreign Policy.

In a statement, CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad said: “CAIR congratulates President-Elect Joe Biden on his electoral victory, and for building an inclusive election campaign focused on the unity of our nation. “President-elect Biden has pledged to end the Muslim Ban on his first day in office, include Muslims at every level of his administration and address issues of racial and religious discrimination. “We plan to join other American Muslim leaders and organizations in ensuring that the Biden administration fulfills these promises. We also plan to continue holding our government accountable when it errs.”

—PR Newswire, November 7th, 2020.

How it’s going: CAIR executive director ‘happy to see’ Oct. 7 Hamas terror attack.

The co-founder and executive director of a major American Muslim civil rights organization characterized Hamas’ Oct. 7 terror attacks in Israel in which more than 1,200 were killed as Gazans “break[ing] the siege, the walls of the concentration camp.” “Yes, I was happy to see people breaking the siege and throwing down the shackles of their own land and walk free into their land that they were not allowed to walk in,” Council on American-Islamic Relations Executive Director Nihad Awad said at a November conference hosted by American Muslims for Palestine. Audience members cheered Awad’s remarks. Awad characterized the Oct. 7 attack as “self-defense,” which he said Palestinians have a right to — while Israelis do not. “Yes, the people of Gaza have the right to self-defense, had the right to defend themselves,” said Awad. “Yes, Israel as an occupying power does not have that right to self-defense.” Awad did not mention Hamas in his speech; he did not differentiate between “the people of Gaza” and the perpetrators of the Oct. 7 attack. “Gaza became the liberation source, the inspiration for so many people,” said Awad. “The Gazans were victorious.”

—Jewish Insider, today.

As Guy Benson adds, “Notice that this is not a ‘hot mic’ or hidden camera admission caught on tape. This is a declarative statement, enthusiastically made in public, at a Muslim-American conference. It drew applause in the room. Open, brazen, fearless support for terrorism and violent anti-Semitism.”