JIM TREACHER: White House Interns Demand Gaza Ceasefire or Something.

Say what you want about Generation X, but at least when we were young, we understood that we didn’t matter. Nobody cared what we thought about anything, because we didn’t know anything. We were stupid, ignorant children, and we knew it.

* * * * * * * *

That was us. We sucked, and we knew it. In multiple languages. So what?, we shrugged.

But today’s kids have been raised to believe they’re winners. Stars. They’ve been on camera their whole lives. So when a few of them manage to nab a White House internship, they imagine it makes them important somehow.

But not important enough to sign their names, of course. They “can’t remain silent,” but they don’t want you to know who they are. Because then they’d be forced to stand behind their words. They’d need to deal with the consequences of their actions. They want to be big shots, without any of the accountability.

Fortunately, everybody’s laughing at these little idiots, and at the “journalist” who thought this was somehow a news story.