JIM TREACHER: White House Interns Demand Gaza Ceasefire or Something.
Say what you want about Generation X, but at least when we were young, we understood that we didn’t matter. Nobody cared what we thought about anything, because we didn’t know anything. We were stupid, ignorant children, and we knew it.
* * * * * * * *
That was us. We sucked, and we knew it. In multiple languages. So what?, we shrugged.
But today’s kids have been raised to believe they’re winners. Stars. They’ve been on camera their whole lives. So when a few of them manage to nab a White House internship, they imagine it makes them important somehow.
But not important enough to sign their names, of course. They “can’t remain silent,” but they don’t want you to know who they are. Because then they’d be forced to stand behind their words. They’d need to deal with the consequences of their actions. They want to be big shots, without any of the accountability.
Fortunately, everybody’s laughing at these little idiots, and at the “journalist” who thought this was somehow a news story.
But there’s one person who’s not laughing at them, because he’s too far gone to react, otherwise he’d do as Noah Rothman suggests: Fire the Insurrectionary Interns.
The Biden White House has struggled to mollify the small number of weepy pencil pushers with whom they are surrounded because they cannot be appeased. They have profoundly misjudged their relative importance and do not understand their roles. Still, the administration has convinced itself they are representative of a broader constituency they cannot afford to alienate. That consideration doesn’t apply to this group of 40 youngins. They have served themselves up on a platter.
Fire the interns. If the courage of their convictions is so shallow that the 40 choose to remain anonymous, the administration should clear house. There is no shortage of eager and accomplished candidates willing to (key word) serve in the White House. By contrast, this crew isn’t satisfied with service. They want to be made martyrs. Who is Joe Biden to stand in their way?
The fact that they’re not walking the plank is today’s daily reminder that Biden isn’t in charge of his own White House. (But we know who very likely is, and his worldview aligns rather neatly with the disgruntled tikes running around the current (P)resident.)