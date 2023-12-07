RABBI MICHAEL BARCLAY: Winning the War Against Evil. “Someone once said that the power of Jewish holidays is that they are ‘meta-historical,’ meaning that they are based on a historical event and simultaneously have valuable lessons and teachings for us today. Nowhere is this clearer than in this year’s holiday of Hanukkah, which begins on Thursday evening, Dec. 7, and lasts for eight nights.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.