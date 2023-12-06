GUYS, WE’RE HERE FOR YOU. TAKE AS LONG AS YOU NEED TO SORT THIS ALL OUT: Washington Post journalists plan 24-hour strike amid prolonged contract talks.

The Washington-Baltimore News Guild, which represents more than 1,000 editorial, advertising and other non-news staff at the Post, said mismanagement by the previous publisher led to nearly 40 layoffs last year – half from the newsroom – and the company was now seeking to cut another 240 jobs through buyouts.

Representatives for the newspaper’s management did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the labor dispute.

According to the union, management has threatened to impose more layoffs if too few staffers accept voluntary severance packages.

“That means fewer Post employees making the critical journalism that keeps our communities informed and holds our public officials accountable,” the Guild said in an online statement.

Moreover, after 18 months of contract negotiations, “the company is refusing to pay us what we’re worth or bargain in good faith,” the union said on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. “So on Dec. 7, we’re walking off the job for 24 hours.”

A Guild-produced online video features numerous Post journalists, including chief Ukraine correspondent Siobhan O’Grady, pledging to strike and urging readers to “respect our picket line by avoiding Washington Post journalism” during the walkout.