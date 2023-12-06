I’M NOT SURE THERE’S ANY EXPLAINING IT BUT THE STORY SURE IS WILD: Explaining The Sam Altman/OpenAI Thing. “The companies operating agreement – to investors – says – in writing: ‘It would be wise to view any investment in OpenAI in the spirit of a donation, with the understanding that it may be difficult to know what role money will play in a post-AGI world.’ Documents like this – that were written by an actual lawyer – highlight the problems we are starting to see from the combined popularity of science fiction in Silicon Valley and widespread microdosing of hallucinogens.”