UNEXPECTEDLY: House Democrats ditch “Bidenomics” messaging.

House Democrats have rejected the White House’s months-long campaign to sell the term “Bidenomics.”

Why it matters: Democrats are going into the 2024 election divided on how to communicate about the economy at a time when most voters are dissatisfied with it.

What’s happening: House Democratic leadership stopped pushing the term months ago.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and House Majority PAC, two key fundraising arms, are also avoiding it on social media and press releases, as polling indicates the tagline is ineffective.

In a meeting this past summer to discuss economic messaging strategy, House Democrats decided to stick with “People Over Politics” rather than “Bidenomics,” one senior Democratic leadership aide told Axios.

Zoom in: The “Bidenomics” catchphrase seemed to present a host of issues, according to Democratic sources.