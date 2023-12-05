FLUSHING OUT TERRORISTS: Israel Is Flushing Out Hamas’ Terror Tunnels With Seawater.
Hamas promised “From the river to sea.” Israel is bringing the sea they wanted right to their front door (and basement).
