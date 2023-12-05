DISPATCHES FROM POST-WEIMAR AMERICA:
The presidents of @Harvard, @MIT, and @Penn were all asked the following question under oath at today’s congressional hearing on antisemitism:
Does calling for the genocide of Jews violate [your university’s] code of conduct or rules regarding bullying or harassment?
The… pic.twitter.com/eVlPCHMcVZ
— Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) December 5, 2023
UPDATE (FROM GLENN): Meanwhile Penn is trying to revoke Amy Wax’s tenure and fire her for criticizing their affirmative action program.