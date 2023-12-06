KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Never Mind a Second Term, Can We Make It to the End of Biden’s First? “This is a most dangerous and inopportune time for the United States to have a weak chief executive. The worst people in the world tend to act up a lot when there is a lack of spine in the White House.”
