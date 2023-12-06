THE BABY BUST: Kim Jong Un Weeps as He Begs North Korean Women to Have More Kids.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was seen weeping as he begged women across his country to start having more babies during an event on Monday.

He told a hall full of hundreds of women gathered for the National Mothers Meeting that they needed to halt North Korea’s declining birth rate and strengthen its national power.

The hermetic country’s fertility rate has been in steady decline for the past decade. The average number of children being born to North Korean mothers stands at 1.8.