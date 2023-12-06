SARAH HOYT’S SHOCKED FACE IS IN A MEDICALLY INDUCED COMA: DOJ deviated from ‘standard processes,’ gave Hunter Biden ‘special treatment’ in probe, House GOP report says.

“The whistleblowers, who came forward only after IRS leadership failed to address their concerns, noted several deviations by Justice Department officials ‘from the normal process that provided preferential treatment, in this case to Hunter Biden,’” the report states.

The report points to Shapley and Ziegler’s claims that the Justice Department “allowed the statute of limitations on certain charges against Hunter Biden to lapse, prohibited line investigators from referring to or asking about President Biden during witness interviews, withheld evidence from line investigators, excluded the investigative team from meetings with defense counsel, and tipped off defense counsel about pending search warrants.”

As part of the investigation, the committees have heard testimony from nearly a dozen DOJ officials, including Special Counsel David Weiss, who is leading the Hunter Biden probe, and have obtained “hundreds of pages of documents.”

“The testimony and documents received by the committees to date corroborates many of the allegations made by IRS whistleblowers,” the report states.