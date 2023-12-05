20 MINUTES INTO THE FUTURE? “Diversity plane crashes are coming.”

NYT publishes a new article about how a shortage of air traffic controllers is leading to dangerous mistakes. Meanwhile, some in the Federal Aviation Administration are pushing to lower standards for new controllers, like decreasing the importance of the AT-SAT standardized test and hiring more people with disabilities.

Don’t get me wrong here. People with audiovisual and cognitive impairments should have opportunities to live good lives and work fulfilling jobs. However, air traffic control is a profession that needs people that can stay mentally stable and able to see and hear things as clearly as possible. The FAA’s push for equity may have deadly consequences in the future.