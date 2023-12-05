MEANWHILE, OVER AT VODKAPUNDIT: Now It’s Trump’s SCOTUS Judges Who Will Destroy Muh Democracy™. “The new narrative’s target: Three of the few serious people in Washington dedicated to doing a serious job. They aren’t evil or dangerous or anything like that — they just have the misfortune to be associated with two things the Left can’t stand: Donald Trump and the Constitution.”
