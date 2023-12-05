KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Forget Hamas, the Feds Still Think We’re the Bad Guys. “In a time when our southern border is being besieged by various and sundry criminals and college campuses are overrun by protesters who support the most heinous terrorists in the world, it would be nice to think that the formerly trustworthy people at the Federal Bureau of Investigation were focused on some of them. Alas, this is the Biden FBI, and it is singularly focused on any threats to Democratic election victories.”