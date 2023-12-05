LINCOLN BROWN: The Sociopathic Generation. “These protestors have come of age in or become accustomed to living in a bubble in which their needs are always met and their whims are always accommodated. And if those demands are not met quickly enough, a tantrum or outburst will ensure compliance. Be that as it may, they know what they are saying and what those words mean, and they don’t care.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.