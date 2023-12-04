Greta Thunberg and the Pro-Hamas Takeover of the “Green” Movement: Ed Driscoll wrote here about how “Israel removes Greta Thunberg from school curriculum over anti-Israel post.” As well they should.

Apparently the smug little eco-celebrity is doubling-down on merging the pro-Hamas rhetoric into a platform of the “Green” movement. Just The News reported this morning that:

“Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is dividing the climate movement as she has been calling for the end of Israel while her organization, “Fridays for Future” has at the same time been promoting rhetoric online that has been endorsed by members of terrorist organizations.”

One of the most insidious aspects of her support of Hamas is her since-deleted X postings of Nazi propaganda imagery. In particular, in her pro-Hamas messaging, she posed with a small octopus toy, which, others have noted, “Propaganda cartoonists have often used the image to warn of a global Jewish conspiracy. It was a caricature frequently deployed by the Nazis.”

How dare you, indeed?