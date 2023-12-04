JIM TREACHER: Libs Sure Do Hate Children.

There are some reports that the kid has Native American ancestry, but that shouldn’t even matter. You simply don’t attack a child in print for attending a football game, no matter who his ancestors were.

But that’s how libs operate. They hate children, both in and out of the womb.

They lied about a minor named Kyle Rittenhouse who defended himself against three white guys who were chasing him during a riot. They lied about a minor named Nicholas Sandmann who smirked at a Native American while wearing a MAGA hat. They’ll lie about anybody they see as an enemy.

If you’re white, or appear to be white, they don’t care how young you are. They’ll try to ruin your reputation because it makes them feel good.

Bullies like Carron J. Phillips will attack a child for a paycheck, but a lot of his comrades are happy to bully people for free. It’s their favorite hobby. And they’ll keep doing it until their targets start fighting back.

Go get ‘em, Holden.