DO NOT WANT! Here’s what it’s like on The Beam, Top of Rockefeller Plaza’s ‘frightening but fun’ new ride.

Like the erectors of nearly a century past, up to seven guests can plop atop one of the two parallel beam rides before being hoisted 12 feet in the air. It costs $25 in addition to Top of The Rock’s admission fee, which starts at $40.

True to the inspiring image, it begins facing the 69th- and 70th-floor observation decks. But unlike the builders, “The Beam” spins 180 degrees for a magnificent view of Central Park, the Hudson River and the skyscrapers of Midtown plus upper Manhattan.

After all, that scene was the backdrop for the historic image.

Although the modern attraction includes many more safety features than the 850-foot high suspended blue-collar bunch were privy to in the ’30s — including locking seatbelt, back frame and most importantly ground close below — tourists say that the years-old sentiment remains.

“To think that men used to do this all the time without harnesses is mind-blowing, the bravery they must have had,” Oklahoma City mom Kim Brooks, 45, told The Post after embarking with her family.