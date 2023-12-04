BOMBSHELL: Report From First-Ever Audit Shows How Much Power Disney Had in Central Florida. “A newly released report (which I’ve embedded at the end of this column) of the first comprehensive audit of Disney and RCID shows the scope of Disney’s power and influence and how the company used RCID to benefit itself with little to no concern for the region as a whole.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.