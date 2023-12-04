MEGAN FOX: Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital Declares War on Juror #1.

The day before Thanksgiving, Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital (JHACH) attorneys filed a motion for a new trial based on “juror misconduct” after losing a groundbreaking jury verdict for $261 million. Instead of deciding to cut their losses and pay what the People decided they owed, JHACH ruined Thanksgiving for the Kowalskis and the much-maligned Juror #1 and his wife.

The defense alleges that Juror #1’s wife paid too close attention to the trial and thus must have influenced her former law enforcement officer husband toward the plaintiff. They provided no evidence of the wife influencing her juror husband but did dox the two online for over a week before public outrage forced them to re-upload the motion with private information redacted including names, address, and photographs.

The plaintiff’s attorneys responded accusing the defense of creating a new definition of juror misconduct naming it “misconduct by proxy.” This characterization was ironic considering JHACH falsely accused Maya Kowalski’s deceased mother of having Munchausen syndrome by proxy, which led to the lawsuit in the first place.