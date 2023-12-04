KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: George Santos Shouldn’t Have Been Tossed From the GOP Clown Car. “Before we get too far into this, I should make it clear that I don’t think that George Santos is a great guy. I also don’t think he’s history’s greatest monster. Honestly, I wouldn’t leave anything of value unattended around anyone in Congress, so moral posturing by any of them is wearisome.”