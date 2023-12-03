AT 8K MILES A YEAR, I CAN HANG ON TO MY 38K-MILES GAS-POWERED JEEP FOR A LONG TIME: EV Owners Waking Up to the Nightmare of Massive Repair Bills. “As far as repairs go, they may be more expensive than gas-powered cars, but the upkeep of EVs is only a fraction of what a driver pays for maintaining a conventional vehicle. But insurance is much higher and parts are twice as expensive as gasoline cars.”