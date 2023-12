STARSHIP TROOPERS, MK 1: Back-saving exosuits may someday be standard-issue gear for troops. “For years, military trade shows have featured intimidating “Iron Man” exosuit prototypes that would seem right at home in a Marvel movie. But the US military is now showing interest in a different kind of exosuit: one that won’t incorporate blast armor or a third machine-gun holding arm, but will save troops’ backs when they are loading artillery rounds.”

For now…