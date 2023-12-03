THE NEW SPACE RACE: Amazon will now pay Elon Musk’s SpaceX to get its Project Kuiper satellites into space—and compete against his Starlink service. “In October, Amazon launched its first two satellites for Project Kuiper aboard a UAL Atlas V rocket, which took off from Florida. The company’s goal is to put more than 3,300 satellites into low Earth orbit. Amazon needs to launch half of its Kuiper constellation by 2026 in order to be compliant with its license from the Federal Communications Commission.”

With Blue Origin still stuck in neutral, buying SpaceX lift was inevitable.