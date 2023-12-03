‘WOKE’ MEDIA TRIED TO CANCEL A CHILD IN A RACISM HOAX. IT BACKFIRED SPECTACULARLY:

Some random weirdos on X got angry about this supposed “racist costume.” But the outrage really started after a sports writer for Deadspin wrote an article demanding that the NFL “speak out against the Kansas City Chiefs fan in Black face, Native headdress.”

“It takes a lot to disrespect two groups of people at once,” Carron Phillips wrote. “But on Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas, a Kansas City Chiefs fan found a way to hate Black people and the Native Americans at the same time.”

Other small sports media outlets parroted a similar narrative accusing this fan of both wearing “blackface,” an offensive way of wearing black face paint that was historically used to denigrate black people, and anti-Native American racism.

There was just one problem: The entire narrative was based on a falsehood.

The young boy was objectively not wearing blackface. While the image shared by Phillips and other outrage-mongers only showed one side of his face, which was painted black, the full image shows his face was painted half black and half red. Can you guess what the Chiefs’ team colors are?