THE 21st CENTURY ISN’T WORKING OUT AS I HAD HOPED: Iowa Demolishes Its First 3D Printed House.

Printing of this first house began in May 2023, and nine more were to be completed by the end of the year. Unfortunately, when tested for compressive strength, the cement mixture this first home was printed out of failed to meet the 5,000 PSI minimum required for the project. Rather than compromise on safety, the parties involved decided to knock it down and start over.

I wonder how hideous the first replicator experiments turned out — or will turn out — in Star Trek’s universe?