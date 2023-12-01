December 2, 2023

RIP SANDRA DAY O’CONNOR:  At the time of her decision in Grutter v. Bollinger (2003), she was convinced that there was a “broad societal consensus” in favor of race-preferential admissions and was unwilling to go against that supposed consensus. In reality, insofar as there was a consensus, it went the other way.

