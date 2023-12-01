HOW IT STARTED: Wages are rising. Jobs are plentiful. Nobody’s happy.

—Young Adult Website* Vox.com, November 20th.

How it’s going: Vox Media Lays Off 4% of Staff in 2nd Round of Cuts This Year.

Vox Media let employees know Thursday that it was laying off 4% of its staff. The layoffs are primarily in its product, design, technology and analytics team, as well as their animal-focused site, The Dodo.

“This reflects continued turmoil in advertising and the need to build even more loyal audience relationships given the increasing volatility of search and social platforms, among other factors,” a Vox spokesperson said in a statement.

The Vox Media Union said in its own statement, “This news is especially devastating in the midst of the holiday season, and we are furious that management has short-sightedly opted to eliminate these essential roles.” It also noted that the cuts included multiple union members.