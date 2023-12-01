ALMOST EVERYBODY LOVES THE SHRIMP: Red Lobster says unlimited shrimp promotion was too popular and too cheap. “Red Lobster’s parent company, Thai Union Group, disclosed earlier this month that the seafood chain took an unexpectedly large loss in the third quarter of the year because its $20 shrimp promotion wasn’t very profitable and was more popular than the company anticipated.”

I’m no restaurant industry expert but I could have guessed that $20 unlimited shrimp was going to be A) very popular and B) a money-loser.