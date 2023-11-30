VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR WEEKLY INSANITY WRAP [VIP]: Green Energy Chickens Have Come Home to Roost, Poop on Everything. “‘A highly paid senior managing director of a green energy firm thought it was going to be quick and easy to transition a [dr-evil-voice] 25 TRILLION DOLLAR [/dr-evil-voice] economy that runs mostly on oil and gas to all-electric.’ That’s the lead crazy on today’s Insanity Wrap, an entire week’s worth of the best bad news.”