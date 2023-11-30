CHANGE? 14-year-old girl arrested in connection to 15 SF retail thefts, $30K loss.

A young teenage girl who police said was involved in over a dozen organized retails [sic] thefts of over $30,000 in merchandise in San Francisco was arrested, the San Francisco Police Department announced Thursday.

San Francisco police investigating organized retail crimes on the 800 block of Market Street had identified the 14-year-old girl as one of the suspects in a large number of retail thefts, SFPD said. The thefts were being committed by a “large group of juvenile and adult suspects” and stole merchandise totaling over $30,000, according to police.