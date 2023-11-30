JOANNE JACOBS: ‘B-flation’ misleads parents: 89% say their child is at grade level. “Seventy-nine percent of parents say their child is receiving mostly B’s or better, and 89 percent believe their child is at or above grade level in reading and math, according to a new recent Gallup-Learning Heroes study, report Jennifer Dineen and Andrea Malek Ash. But standardized test scores show that’s not true for at least half of students. The gap between parents’ perceptions and test scores is very large for black and Hispanic students. ”