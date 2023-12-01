SO HOW SUCCESSFUL WAS HENRY KISSINGER’S CAREER? So successful that he caused the would-be AARP-anarchists at Rolling Stone to have an entirely predictable meltdown, as the London Daily News reports: Rolling Stone dances on Henry Kissinger’s grave with brutal ‘good riddance’ headline: ‘Finally, the war criminal is dead.’

Rolling Stone led leftist celebrations of Henry Kissinger’s death at the age of 100.

Magazine compared Kissinger to the Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh.

Of course, at Rolling Stone, some mass bombers are much cooler and dreamier than others:

And it took them decades, but in recent years, the magazine was finally very much pro-Vietnamese bombing as well:

Still, some members of the ancien regime remain steadfast in their hatred of civil rights for all: