SO HOW SUCCESSFUL WAS HENRY KISSINGER’S CAREER? So successful that he caused the would-be AARP-anarchists at Rolling Stone to have an entirely predictable meltdown, as the London Daily News reports: Rolling Stone dances on Henry Kissinger’s grave with brutal ‘good riddance’ headline: ‘Finally, the war criminal is dead.’
- Rolling Stone led leftist celebrations of Henry Kissinger’s death at the age of 100.
- Magazine compared Kissinger to the Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh.
Of course, at Rolling Stone, some mass bombers are much cooler and dreamier than others:
And it took them decades, but in recent years, the magazine was finally very much pro-Vietnamese bombing as well:
Still, some members of the ancien regime remain steadfast in their hatred of civil rights for all:
This is like something you'd say to impress Jann Wenner in the 1980s. https://t.co/5V76zFoNgy
— ryuge (@0ryuge) December 1, 2023