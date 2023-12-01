December 2, 2023

SO HOW SUCCESSFUL WAS HENRY KISSINGER’S CAREER? So successful that he caused the would-be AARP-anarchists at Rolling Stone to have an entirely predictable meltdown, as the London Daily News reports: Rolling Stone dances on Henry Kissinger’s grave with brutal ‘good riddance’ headline: ‘Finally, the war criminal is dead.’

  • Rolling Stone led leftist celebrations of Henry Kissinger’s death at the age of 100.
  • Magazine compared Kissinger to the Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh.

Of course, at Rolling Stone, some mass bombers are much cooler and dreamier than others:

And it took them decades, but in recent years, the magazine was finally very much pro-Vietnamese bombing as well:

Still, some members of the ancien regime remain steadfast in their hatred of civil rights for all:

Posted at 7:45 am by Ed Driscoll