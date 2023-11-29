STAY TUNED: The Covid Governors’ Debate. Except possibly for the Great Depression, the response to Covid was the worst domestic-policy fiasco of the past 150 years. Most Democrats and their acolytes in the mainstream media want to “move on” from the pandemic. But unless Sean Hannity, the moderator, lets Gavin Newsom, the nation’s most zealous Covid authoritarian, off the hook in the debate with Ron DeSantis on Fox News Thursday evening, this is a a golden opportunity chance for 2024 voters to contemplate how the two governors — and Donald Trump and Joe Biden –responded to the greatest test of leadership of their careers. (Spoiler: Most of them flunked.)