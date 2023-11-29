PROFILES IN MALARKEY: Biden Gets Roasted After Insisting He Kept the Promise to Be a President For Everyone in All States.

Which is odd, because last week: Biden Calls for Unity as his White House Released Thanksgiving Guide on ‘Crazy MAGA Nonsense.’

Your handy guide for responding to crazy MAGA nonsense this Thanksgiving A thread pic.twitter.com/rf0hFRXa80 — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) November 23, 2023

The year before there was of course, to paraphrase Tom Wolfe, that party at Leni’s:

From the previous year: White House Christmas message to unvaccinated: You’re looking at a winter of death for yourselves and your families:

And even earlier, before Joe’s brains had congealed into apple sauce: Joe Biden called Tea Party members “terrorists” in 2011.