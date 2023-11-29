November 29, 2023

PROFILES IN MALARKEY: Biden Gets Roasted After Insisting He Kept the Promise to Be a President For Everyone in All States.

Which is odd, because last week: Biden Calls for Unity as his White House Released Thanksgiving Guide on ‘Crazy MAGA Nonsense.’

The year before there was of course, to paraphrase Tom Wolfe, that party at Leni’s:

From the previous year: White House Christmas message to unvaccinated: You’re looking at a winter of death for yourselves and your families:

And even earlier, before Joe’s brains had congealed into apple sauce: Joe Biden called Tea Party members “terrorists” in 2011.

Posted at 8:14 pm by Ed Driscoll