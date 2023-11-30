KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Jack Smith Is Our ‘Fascist Thug of the Year.’ “Merrick Garland will never stop abusing his power to punish Republicans for keeping him off of the Supreme Court. The people running Joe Biden’s brain knew what they were doing when they nominated him to be the chief law enforcement officer of the United States. Of course, his minions like Jack Smith aren’t enforcing the law now, they’re just making it up to ruin the lives of anyone who disagrees with them politically.”