FULL SELF DRIVING WILL HAVE TO WAIT A BIT LONGER: GM to slash spending at Cruise by ‘hundreds of millions of dollars.’ “Barra and CFO Paul Jacobson said Wednesday there would be more specific information in the coming weeks about what this new Cruise will look like following the outcome of two independent safety and incident reviews that are already underway.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.