LIVE BY TIKTOK; DIE BY TIKTOK: White House in Disarray As TikTok Turns Against Biden.

The Biden administration’s Chinese Communist Party-controlled social media birds appear to be coming home to roost. Despite concerns from Republicans and some Democrats about the way TikTok is used to influence its American users, the president and most of his party slow-walked processes and ambiguously dismissed questions about the administration’s plan to address concerns about the viral video app.

Instead of sharing any worries, the Biden White House doubled-down on its work with TikTok influencers in attempts to promote the president’s agenda among young people as Democrat campaign veterans explained the usefulness of the app amid a decline in traditional news consumption.

Then, TikTok’s youthful user base turned on Biden and now it seems there’s nothing he or his administration can do about it, other than “seriously fret.”

Noting that the “president’s popularity with young voters is already sliding because of Israel’s war against Hamas,” Fox News Channel’s Jacqui Heinrich reported Wednesday morning that “the administration is starting to seriously fret about trending terms on TikTok like ‘silent depression'” that are catching fire among young people also feeling the negative impacts of Bidenomics. “The campaign is working with content creators to try to amplify a more positive message about the economy,” Heinrich added of the president’s re-election team’s harried response.