QUESTION ASKED: When you Wish upon a star: is the Disney shine fading?

This isn’t so far from what Apple have done with Napoleon and Killers of the Flower Moon, namely using the theatrical release as a preview for what will eventually be a prestigious part of their Apple TV+ service. If the films go into profit at this point, great, but that’s hardly the sole intention. And, besides, Apple is the largest and most profitable corporation in the world. Disney, for all of its rapacious acquisition of other companies, has to make its money in a variety of ways, and people going to see their films in theaters — as well as streaming them on Disney+, or paying a fortune to go to their theme parks — is an essential part of their current business model. Is it curtains for Disney and its increasingly embattled CEO Bob Iger, after the let-down of Wish and the utter failure of The Marvels? Probably not. There will be a can’t-miss Frozen sequel, or two, round the corner. And it’s more likely than not that fan-favorite characters like Iron Man and Black Widow will be returning in some multiverse jiggery-pokery to give the Marvel series a shot of familiarity amid the growing suspicion that audiences don’t especially care about Captain Marvel, Kang the Conqueror and the like. The Star Wars series, which has largely pivoted to streaming, will surely produce another big-budget film in the next few years, once it’s been decided who will be the guiding force behind it, and Pixar remains a force to be reckoned with, even if its glory days are behind it.

Perhaps there’s only one thing left to do with the House of the Mouse: Destroy Disney To Save It?

Reading between the lines, Disney doesn’t seem to care that their woke agenda is hurting their business. It’s our fault for wanting to protect the innocence of our children instead of exposing them to the harmful gender ideology. We don’t want kids watching Disney content if that means they’ll be asking about preferred pronouns and whether they’re really a boy or a girl. Disney may not care that its political agenda is hurting its business, but how long will Disney shareholders tolerate it? If Disney was putting out movies audiences actually liked, they’d be in a much better position to at least attempt to wait out the storm. But they’re not. Therefore, we must keep the pressure on, not watch Disney’s woke films or go to the parks. Let’s see how Disney shareholders are willing to lose money.

And it seems to be working! At least according to America’s Newspaper of Record: Disney Awarded Defense Contract After Producing More Bombs Than Lockheed Martin.