November 29, 2023

PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS: Chuck Schumer: GOP ‘Dangerously’ Trying to Tie Ukraine Aid to ‘Hard-Right Border Policy.’

So hard right that it was the policy of — checking notes — a crazed stalwart of the vast right wing conspiracy called Chuck Schumer in 2009:

 

Posted at 7:45 am by Ed Driscoll