PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS: Chuck Schumer: GOP ‘Dangerously’ Trying to Tie Ukraine Aid to ‘Hard-Right Border Policy.’
So hard right that it was the policy of — checking notes — a crazed stalwart of the vast right wing conspiracy called Chuck Schumer in 2009:
Here's Chuck Schumer on "partisan border policy" in 2009. Do your homework for once, Manu: "People who enter the United States without our permission are illegal aliens and illegal aliens should not be treated the same as people who enter the U.S. legally. The American people… https://t.co/noTOrlfnOi
— Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 28, 2023