MEANWHILE, OVER AT VODKAPUNDIT [VIP]: The Left Wants to Force You Into Scarcity “You probably already know, or at least suspect, that the plan is to make us so poor (and if the low-population radicals get their way, so few) that we’ll be easier to control. Corral, even. But there’s an irony here so delicious that I want to bite into it like one of those soon-to-be-forbidden juicy ribeyes I’m so fond of grilling.”