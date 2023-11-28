THAT’S ALMOST 60 WASTED YEARS: For the First Time Since ’65, the U.S. Military Will Blast a Nuclear Reactor Into Space. “But fission can do much more than simple propulsion, and that’s why the U.S. military is forking over $33.7 million for Lockheed Martin—along with Space Nuclear Power Corp (SpaceNukes) and BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT)—to start designing a nuclear spacecraft as part of the Joint Emergent Technology Supplying On-Orbit Nuclear (JETSON) project.”

They really had to stretch to get the JETSON acronym but it was worth it.