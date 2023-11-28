DON’T GET COCKY: Not Only Can Trump Win, Right Now He’s the Favorite To Win. “As the saying goes, actions speak louder than words. Elections analysts seem to know that they are obliged to mouth the words that Trump can win, but deep down, they don’t believe them. The notion that Biden is the favorite is deeply internalized, likely for a variety of reasons.”
