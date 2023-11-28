MEANWHILE, OVER AT VODKAPUNDIT: Want to Know How to Support Israel? This Palestinian Group Has the Shopping List for You! “Apparently, buying anything from Kit Kats to Le Labo perfumes to Vaseline (and wouldn’t that make for a weird weekend) helps ‘Israel killing Muslim children with your money.'”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.