GREAT MOMENTS IN CANCEL CULTURE: Deadspin Tried to Destroy a Kid for Wearing ‘Blackface,’ Then the Real Story Came Out.

If you are one of the last people on earth who still requires proof that the press is full of objectively evil people, I come bearing gifts.

The story starts with a young Kansas City Chiefs fan. I don’t know what his name is, and I wouldn’t share it if I did because it’s irrelevant. What’s relevant is that the sports and political commentary site Deadspin decided they needed to destroy him.

What was the grave injustice that was perpetrated? According to Carron J. Phillips, who wrote the piece, the kid was seen wearing “blackface.” I’d highly encourage you not to click the following link lest you reward the writer’s tactics, but I’ll provide it nonetheless.