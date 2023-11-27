DON’T KNOW MUCH ABOUT HISTORY: Cringe: Biden Official’s Attempt to Channel Ronald Reagan Goes Stupendously Wrong.

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona:

"I think it was President Reagan who said, 'We're from the government. We're here to help!'"

Here's the actual quote:

"The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: I'm from the Government, and I'm here to help." pic.twitter.com/Hgxpt2Xdoh

