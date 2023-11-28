November 28, 2023

KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Hamas Lovers Want to Ruin Christmas Now. “This was all happening in very blue places, but how long before this behavior goes nationwide? As I’ve written a few times, the public education indoctrination mill has been quite successful, and those schools are everywhere. If there is anything that we have learned since 2020, it’s that we should probably expect the worst.”

Posted at 9:06 am by Stephen Green