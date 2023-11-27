THIS IS A FAILURE I WOULD HAVE LOVED AS A KID BUT JUST LEARNED ABOUT TODAY: Marty Krofft and Atlanta’s Colossal Failure. “In May 1976, the Kroffts opened The World of Sid and Marty Krofft, an indoor amusement park inside the Omni International Complex. It was an ambitious opening, with national fanfare, including a broadcast on the ‘Krofft Supershow’ featuring the park.”