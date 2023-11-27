ROCKY MOUNTAIN HIGH: Colorado ranks 17th in nation with $6.4K per capita in state, local taxes.
We’d be in even worse shape without the Taxpayers Bill of Rights (TABOR) — which Democrats in Denver continue chipping away at.
